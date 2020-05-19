Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday May 19, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9165 0.913 0.912 0.91 Euro 0.9174 0.9131 0.9119 0.9102
0.8195 0.8169 0.8167 0.8164 Pound Sterling 0.8207 0.8171 0.817 0.8167
107.1148 107.5081 107.398 107.2143 Japanese Yen* 107.8006 107.5266 107.4314 107.2472
0.9691 0.9707 0.9685 0.9662 Swiss Franc 0.9756 0.9711 0.969 0.9666
1.4155 53.4437 53.7746 54.3169 Singapore Dollar 1.4239 53.4225 53.7535 54.2958
7.7331 9.7923 9.8529 9.9394 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7681 9.7632 9.849 9.9484
1.5302 116.7538 117.4769 118.6615 Australian Dollar 1.5333 116.7077 117.4308 118.6154
9.6201 7.5814 7.6284 7.713 Norwegian Kroner 10.4951 7.586 7.6254 7.7023
9.3155 7.848 7.8966 7.9762 Swedish Kroner 10.1269 7.853 7.8935 7.9731
1.3905 54.5971 54.9353 55.4892 Canadian Dollar 1.399 54.5755 54.9137 55.4676
76.48 75.89 76.36 77.13 Indian Rupees 75.0400 75.86 76.33 77.10
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on May 19, 2020
