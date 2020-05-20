Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday May 20, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9143 0.914 0.9125 0.9108 Euro 0.915 0.9141 0.913 0.9111
0.8156 0.8161 0.8159 0.8156 Pound Sterling 0.8167 0.8164 0.816 0.8158
107.5028 107.7959 107.6826 107.4976 Japanese Yen* 108.1721 107.8298 107.701 107.5306
0.9673 0.9667 0.9651 0.962 Swiss Franc 0.9736 0.9672 0.9655 0.9626
1.4137 53.5563 53.8944 54.4225 Singapore Dollar 1.4222 53.9149 53.8732 54.4014
7.7376 9.8129 9.8748 9.9588 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7718 9.7964 9.871 9.9677
1.5259 115.2273 115.9545 117.0909 Australian Dollar 1.529 115.1818 115.9091 117.0455
9.5702 7.6202 7.6683 7.7513 Norwegian Kroner 10.4345 7.6249 7.6653 7.7482
9.2682 7.8808 7.9306 8.0166 Swedish Kroner 10.0699 7.8941 7.9275 8.0135
1.3883 54.7122 55.0576 55.5971 Canadian Dollar 1.3965 54.6906 55.036 55.5755
76.37 76.05 76.53 77.28 Indian Rupees 74.9200 76.02 76.50 77.25
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on May 20, 2020
