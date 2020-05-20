Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Missing your fancy office chair? You could soon get it at home
As remote working gains traction, a quick pivot to work-from-home (WFH) solutions is offering new ...
|Indicative on Wednesday May 20, 2020
|IMPORT
|EXPORT
|Spot
|1month
|3months
|6months
|Currency
|Spot
|1month
|3months
|6months
|0.9143
|0.914
|0.9125
|0.9108
|Euro
|0.915
|0.9141
|0.913
|0.9111
|0.8156
|0.8161
|0.8159
|0.8156
|Pound Sterling
|0.8167
|0.8164
|0.816
|0.8158
|107.5028
|107.7959
|107.6826
|107.4976
|Japanese Yen*
|108.1721
|107.8298
|107.701
|107.5306
|0.9673
|0.9667
|0.9651
|0.962
|Swiss Franc
|0.9736
|0.9672
|0.9655
|0.9626
|1.4137
|53.5563
|53.8944
|54.4225
|Singapore Dollar
|1.4222
|53.9149
|53.8732
|54.4014
|7.7376
|9.8129
|9.8748
|9.9588
|Hong Kong Dollar
|7.7718
|9.7964
|9.871
|9.9677
|1.5259
|115.2273
|115.9545
|117.0909
|Australian Dollar
|1.529
|115.1818
|115.9091
|117.0455
|9.5702
|7.6202
|7.6683
|7.7513
|Norwegian Kroner
|10.4345
|7.6249
|7.6653
|7.7482
|9.2682
|7.8808
|7.9306
|8.0166
|Swedish Kroner
|10.0699
|7.8941
|7.9275
|8.0135
|1.3883
|54.7122
|55.0576
|55.5971
|Canadian Dollar
|1.3965
|54.6906
|55.036
|55.5755
|76.37
|76.05
|76.53
|77.28
|Indian Rupees
|74.9200
|76.02
|76.50
|77.25
|Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
As remote working gains traction, a quick pivot to work-from-home (WFH) solutions is offering new ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
TERI mulls utilising India’s waterbodies to set up platforms for renewable energy
Although the Covid-19 pandemic could tilt the scales temporarily, the strong foundation laid in recent times ...
Slowdown in demand, delay in construction of new space will weigh heavy on the developer
Make your act of giving as regular as your investments because the country today needs more than what you can ...
High revenue growth, rise in ARPU and steady demand amidst Covid are positives. But the telco’s high debt ...
Move to long-term work-from-home situation requires rethinking by tenants and owners
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...