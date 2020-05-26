Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday May 26, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.9157 0.9117 0.9106 0.9088 Euro 0.9164 0.9119 0.9108 0.9091
0.8182 0.8116 0.8114 0.8112 Pound Sterling 0.8195 0.8118 0.8116 0.8114
107.557 107.6127 107.5039 107.3368 Japanese Yen* 108.2419 107.6159 107.5222 107.3548
0.9676 0.9675 0.9658 0.963 Swiss Franc 0.974 0.9676 0.966 0.9634
1.4177 53.4577 53.7746 54.2958 Singapore Dollar 1.4262 53.4366 53.7535 54.2746
7.7358 9.7948 9.8402 9.9228 Hong Kong Dollar 7.771 9.7407 9.849 9.9317
1.5192 115.0152 115.697 116.8182 Australian Dollar 1.5223 114.9697 115.6515 116.7727
9.5418 7.6368 7.6898 7.7644 Norwegian Kroner 10.4008 7.6492 7.6868 7.7613
9.253 7.8909 7.9376 8.0229 Swedish Kroner 10.0523 7.8959 7.9345 8.0198
1.3901 54.6115 54.9353 55.4676 Canadian Dollar 1.3985 54.5899 54.9137 55.446
76.43 75.91 76.36 77.10 Indian Rupees 74.9900 75.88 76.33 77.07
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
