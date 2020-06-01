Monday, June 01, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday June 01, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8983 0.8988 0.8976 0.8957 Euro 0.899 0.8992 0.8981 0.8963
0.8075 0.8064 0.8063 0.806 Pound Sterling 0.8086 0.807 0.8067 0.8065
107.2496 107.5199 107.4105 107.2454 Japanese Yen* 107.9282 107.5994 107.4894 107.3232
0.9578 0.9594 0.9575 0.9548 Swiss Franc 0.9641 0.9601 0.9585 0.956
1.4042 53.7447 54.0709 54.5887 Singapore Dollar 1.4123 53.7234 54.0496 54.5674
7.7355 9.7781 9.8247 9.906 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7708 9.7365 9.8335 9.9277
1.4852 113.1045 113.791 114.8806 Australian Dollar 1.4881 113.0597 113.7463 114.8358
9.2958 7.8043 7.8517 7.9351 Norwegian Kroner 10.1084 7.8093 7.8567 7.932
9.0416 8.0446 8.0934 8.1796 Swedish Kroner 9.8029 8.0499 8.0902 8.1677
1.3686 55.3139 55.6496 56.1825 Canadian Dollar 1.3766 55.292 55.6277 56.1606
76.04 75.78 76.24 76.97 Indian Rupees 74.6000 75.75 76.21 76.94
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on June 01, 2020
