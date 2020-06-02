Tuesday, June 02, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday June 02, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8987 0.8971 0.8958 0.8941 Euro 0.8995 0.8979 0.8967 0.8949
0.801 0.7992 0.799 0.7988 Pound Sterling 0.8022 0.8 0.7997 0.7994
107.4053 108.0286 107.916 107.7581 Japanese Yen* 108.1023 108.0784 107.9807 107.8068
0.9583 0.9639 0.9621 0.9594 Swiss Franc 0.9647 0.9648 0.963 0.9604
1.4024 54.0143 54.3357 54.8643 Singapore Dollar 1.4107 53.9929 54.3143 54.8429
7.7373 9.7574 9.8155 9.8982 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7726 9.7159 9.8116 9.9071
1.4705 109.5942 110.2464 111.3188 Australian Dollar 1.4734 109.5507 110.2029 111.2754
9.2361 7.9183 7.9654 8.0514 Norwegian Kroner 10.0335 7.9235 7.9706 8.0482
9.0391 8.0964 8.1445 8.2238 Swedish Kroner 9.7971 8.1018 8.1413 8.2206
1.3512 56.0148 56.3481 56.8963 Canadian Dollar 1.3592 55.9926 56.3259 56.8741
76.29 75.62 76.07 76.81 Indian Rupees 74.8500 75.59 76.04 76.78
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on June 02, 2020
