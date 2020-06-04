Thursday, June 04, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday June 04, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8915 0.8919 0.8906 0.8886 Euro 0.8921 0.8919 0.8907 0.889
0.7973 0.7975 0.7972 0.797 Pound Sterling 0.7983 0.7983 0.798 0.7977
108.7242 108.8755 108.7552 108.5884 Japanese Yen* 109.402 108.9733 108.8676 108.6993
0.9583 0.9594 0.9576 0.9549 Swiss Franc 0.9645 0.9594 0.9577 0.955
1.3974 54.15 54.4786 55 Singapore Dollar 1.4056 54.1286 54.4571 54.9786
7.7353 9.7819 9.8413 9.9227 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7695 9.7529 9.8374 9.9316
1.4467 109.8696 110.5362 111.5942 Australian Dollar 1.4494 109.8261 110.4928 111.5507
9.1232 7.9968 8.0539 8.1309 Norwegian Kroner 9.8968 8.0021 8.0507 8.1278
8.9729 8.1341 8.1835 8.2707 Swedish Kroner 9.7169 8.1396 8.1803 8.2586
1.3466 56.1556 56.4963 57.037 Canadian Dollar 1.3545 56.1333 56.4741 57.0148
76.27 75.81 76.27 77.00 Indian Rupees 74.8200 75.78 76.24 76.97
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on June 04, 2020
