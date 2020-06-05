Friday, June 05, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday June 05, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8808 0.8817 0.8804 0.8786 Euro 0.8814 0.8826 0.8815 0.8798
0.7922 0.7912 0.791 0.7907 Pound Sterling 0.7933 0.7914 0.7912 0.791
108.7933 109.0948 108.9896 108.8223 Japanese Yen* 109.4896 109.1774 109.087 108.9172
0.9523 0.9566 0.9548 0.9521 Swiss Franc 0.9586 0.9577 0.9559 0.9533
1.3895 54.5396 54.8633 55.3741 Singapore Dollar 1.3979 54.518 54.8417 55.3597
7.7327 9.7819 9.84 9.9188 Hong Kong Dollar 7.768 9.7529 9.8361 9.929
1.4316 108.3 108.9429 109.9571 Australian Dollar 1.4345 108.2571 108.9 109.9286
8.9623 8.1254 8.1736 8.2497 Norwegian Kroner 9.7074 8.1222 8.1704 8.2476
8.8374 8.2402 8.2891 8.3663 Swedish Kroner 9.5583 8.2459 8.2859 8.3641
1.3443 56.1556 56.4889 57.0148 Canadian Dollar 1.3526 56.1333 56.4667 57
76.09 75.81 76.26 76.97 Indian Rupees 74.6500 75.78 76.23 76.95
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on June 05, 2020
