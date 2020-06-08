Monday, June 08, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday June 08, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8858 0.8848 0.8835 0.8816 Euro 0.8864 0.8856 0.8844 0.8825
0.7868 0.7896 0.7894 0.789 Pound Sterling 0.7877 0.7897 0.7895 0.7891
109.1442 109.3994 109.2917 109.1051 Japanese Yen* 109.8356 109.4825 109.3741 109.1864
0.9597 0.9619 0.9601 0.9574 Swiss Franc 0.966 0.963 0.9611 0.9585
1.3903 54.5108 54.8345 55.3453 Singapore Dollar 1.3985 54.4892 54.8129 55.3237
7.7353 9.7768 9.8348 9.9137 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7695 9.7477 9.831 9.9226
1.4331 108.2429 108.8857 109.9 Australian Dollar 1.4355 108.2 108.8429 109.8571
8.9414 8.1737 8.2222 8.2988 Norwegian Kroner 9.6792 8.1793 8.219 8.3045
8.8789 8.2359 8.2848 8.362 Swedish Kroner 9.6046 8.2416 8.2815 8.3587
1.3385 56.5448 56.8806 57.4104 Canadian Dollar 1.3464 56.5224 56.8582 57.3881
76.27 75.77 76.22 76.93 Indian Rupees 74.8200 75.74 76.19 76.90
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on June 08, 2020
