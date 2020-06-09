Tuesday, June 09, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday June 09, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8858 0.8864 0.8851 0.8832 Euro 0.8865 0.8873 0.8861 0.8843
0.7868 0.7904 0.7901 0.7899 Pound Sterling 0.7878 0.7909 0.7907 0.7905
107.7043 107.7874 107.6793 107.5119 Japanese Yen* 108.3962 107.7907 107.6977 107.5161
0.9551 0.953 0.9514 0.9486 Swiss Franc 0.9614 0.9535 0.9517 0.9491
1.3858 54.5683 54.8777 55.3957 Singapore Dollar 1.3941 54.5468 54.8561 55.3669
7.735 9.7871 9.8426 9.9227 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7703 9.758 9.8387 9.9303
1.4281 109.9275 110.5507 111.5942 Australian Dollar 1.4309 109.8841 110.5072 111.5362
8.9953 8.095 8.1496 8.2265 Norwegian Kroner 9.7458 8.1004 8.1464 8.2222
8.9111 8.1735 8.2287 8.3064 Swedish Kroner 9.6452 8.1879 8.2255 8.302
1.3346 56.1852 56.5037 57.037 Canadian Dollar 1.3427 56.163 56.4815 57.0074
76.19 75.85 76.28 77.00 Indian Rupees 74.7500 75.82 76.25 76.96
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on June 09, 2020
