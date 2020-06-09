Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Time to fly again around the world with kit and kin?
Analysts favour India too resuming international flights but in a phased manner, beginning with travel-safe ...
|Indicative on Tuesday June 09, 2020
|IMPORT
|EXPORT
|Spot
|1month
|3months
|6months
|Currency
|Spot
|1month
|3months
|6months
|0.8858
|0.8864
|0.8851
|0.8832
|Euro
|0.8865
|0.8873
|0.8861
|0.8843
|0.7868
|0.7904
|0.7901
|0.7899
|Pound Sterling
|0.7878
|0.7909
|0.7907
|0.7905
|107.7043
|107.7874
|107.6793
|107.5119
|Japanese Yen*
|108.3962
|107.7907
|107.6977
|107.5161
|0.9551
|0.953
|0.9514
|0.9486
|Swiss Franc
|0.9614
|0.9535
|0.9517
|0.9491
|1.3858
|54.5683
|54.8777
|55.3957
|Singapore Dollar
|1.3941
|54.5468
|54.8561
|55.3669
|7.735
|9.7871
|9.8426
|9.9227
|Hong Kong Dollar
|7.7703
|9.758
|9.8387
|9.9303
|1.4281
|109.9275
|110.5507
|111.5942
|Australian Dollar
|1.4309
|109.8841
|110.5072
|111.5362
|8.9953
|8.095
|8.1496
|8.2265
|Norwegian Kroner
|9.7458
|8.1004
|8.1464
|8.2222
|8.9111
|8.1735
|8.2287
|8.3064
|Swedish Kroner
|9.6452
|8.1879
|8.2255
|8.302
|1.3346
|56.1852
|56.5037
|57.037
|Canadian Dollar
|1.3427
|56.163
|56.4815
|57.0074
|76.19
|75.85
|76.28
|77.00
|Indian Rupees
|74.7500
|75.82
|76.25
|76.96
|Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Just about everything is available as before — but passengers are guided to go contactless
Deepak Jain says the industry needs time to recover from Covid-19 and overregulation
Ability to pivot, temper expectations on fund raising and focus on the burn rate are key to sustain a business ...
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) at current ...
₹1015 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 100399010301045 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff ...
The ordinance passed by the Centre paves the way for the free flow of farm produce and thereby empowers ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...