Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday June 10, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8816 0.8806 0.8793 0.8774 Euro 0.8823 0.8813 0.8802 0.8783
0.7847 0.7856 0.7855 0.7851 Pound Sterling 0.7858 0.786 0.7857 0.7854
107.2454 107.333 107.2403 107.0495 Japanese Yen* 107.9377 107.4121 107.3188 107.1419
0.9475 0.9463 0.9446 0.9419 Swiss Franc 0.9538 0.9469 0.9451 0.9426
1.3837 54.5468 54.8777 55.3885 Singapore Dollar 1.3922 54.9203 54.8561 55.3669
7.7312 9.7832 9.8426 9.9214 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7744 9.7668 9.8387 9.9303
1.4332 108.3143 108.9714 109.9857 Australian Dollar 1.4361 108.2714 108.9286 109.9429
8.9367 8.1615 8.211 8.2874 Norwegian Kroner 9.6753 8.167 8.2166 8.2931
8.864 8.2413 8.2913 8.3685 Swedish Kroner 9.5885 8.247 8.288 8.3652
1.3353 56.5821 56.9254 57.4552 Canadian Dollar 1.3432 56.5597 56.903 57.4328
76.23 75.82 76.28 76.99 Indian Rupees 74.7900 75.79 76.25 76.96
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on June 10, 2020
