Thursday, June 11, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday June 11, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8811 0.8786 0.8775 0.8757 Euro 0.8816 0.8788 0.8776 0.8758
0.7883 0.7885 0.7883 0.7879 Pound Sterling 0.7893 0.7887 0.7884 0.7881
106.7877 106.9358 106.8464 106.6593 Japanese Yen* 107.4642 106.9538 106.8643 106.6916
0.9419 0.9412 0.9394 0.9368 Swiss Franc 0.9481 0.9422 0.9405 0.9379
1.3849 54.6835 55.0144 55.5396 Singapore Dollar 1.3932 54.6619 54.9928 55.518
7.731 9.8077 9.8671 9.9485 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7731 9.7786 9.8632 9.9574
1.4402 110.1594 110.8261 111.8841 Australian Dollar 1.4428 110.1159 110.7826 111.8406
9.0272 8.1034 8.1525 8.2303 Norwegian Kroner 9.7797 8.1002 8.1493 8.2271
8.8804 8.244 8.3029 8.3822 Swedish Kroner 9.6044 8.2587 8.2997 8.3789
1.3419 56.3037 56.6444 57.1852 Canadian Dollar 1.3498 56.2815 56.6222 57.163
76.46 76.01 76.47 77.20 Indian Rupees 75.0100 75.98 76.44 77.17
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on June 11, 2020
