Friday, June 12, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday June 12, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8856 0.8826 0.8813 0.8794 Euro 0.8863 0.8833 0.8819 0.8803
0.7952 0.7908 0.7906 0.7902 Pound Sterling 0.7964 0.7915 0.7912 0.7909
106.8486 107.4283 107.3202 107.1419 Japanese Yen* 107.5385 107.5378 107.4287 107.249
0.9418 0.9456 0.9436 0.9409 Swiss Franc 0.9483 0.9466 0.9448 0.9422
1.3883 54.7266 55.0576 55.5827 Singapore Dollar 1.3966 54.705 55.036 55.5612
7.7301 9.8155 9.8748 9.9562 Hong Kong Dollar 7.773 9.7864 9.871 9.9652
1.4596 110.2464 110.913 111.971 Australian Dollar 1.4625 110.2029 110.8696 111.9275
9.226 7.9571 8.0052 8.0901 Norwegian Kroner 10.016 7.9623 8.0105 8.0869
8.9568 8.206 8.2557 8.3434 Swedish Kroner 9.6937 8.2205 8.2524 8.3402
1.3574 56.3481 56.6889 57.2296 Canadian Dollar 1.3657 56.3259 56.6667 57.2074
76.76 76.07 76.53 77.26 Indian Rupees 75.3200 76.04 76.50 77.23
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on June 12, 2020
