Monday, June 15, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday June 15, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.888 0.8868 0.8855 0.8836 Euro 0.8887 0.8876 0.8863 0.8845
0.7986 0.7968 0.7965 0.7962 Pound Sterling 0.7998 0.7975 0.7972 0.7969
106.7837 107.2282 107.107 106.9318 Japanese Yen* 107.4725 107.2917 107.1848 107.0086
0.9479 0.9492 0.9474 0.9447 Swiss Franc 0.9543 0.9501 0.9483 0.9456
1.3905 54.4643 54.7929 55.7122 Singapore Dollar 1.3989 54.8345 55.1655 55.6906
7.7356 9.8387 9.8981 9.9794 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7707 9.8095 9.8942 9.9884
1.4635 112.1324 112.8088 113.8824 Australian Dollar 1.4663 112.0882 112.7647 113.8382
9.3147 7.8608 7.9082 7.9917 Norwegian Kroner 10.1238 7.8658 7.9133 7.9886
8.9871 8.1551 8.2043 8.2912 Swedish Kroner 9.7309 8.1693 8.2011 8.288
1.358 56.0662 56.4044 56.9412 Canadian Dollar 1.3664 56.0441 56.3824 56.9191
76.66 76.25 76.71 77.44 Indian Rupees 75.2200 76.22 76.68 77.41
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on June 15, 2020
