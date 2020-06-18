Thursday, June 18, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday June 18, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.889 0.8886 0.8874 0.8854 Euro 0.8897 0.8893 0.8881 0.8864
0.7968 0.8002 0.7998 0.7994 Pound Sterling 0.7979 0.8006 0.8003 0.8
106.5151 107.0658 106.946 106.7869 Japanese Yen* 107.1947 107.1439 107.0383 106.878
0.9463 0.9486 0.9468 0.9442 Swiss Franc 0.9525 0.9494 0.9476 0.945
1.3888 54.9424 55.2734 55.8058 Singapore Dollar 1.3971 54.9209 55.2518 55.7842
7.7304 9.8542 9.9135 10.009 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7722 9.8376 9.9097 10.0052
1.4531 110.6812 111.3478 112.4203 Australian Dollar 1.456 110.6377 111.3043 112.3768
9.1151 8.0729 8.1216 8.1998 Norwegian Kroner 9.8807 8.0698 8.1184 8.2053
9.0082 8.1767 8.2259 8.314 Swedish Kroner 9.7529 8.191 8.2227 8.3108
1.3521 56.5704 56.9111 57.4593 Canadian Dollar 1.3601 56.5481 56.8889 57.437
76.84 76.37 76.83 77.57 Indian Rupees 75.3900 76.34 76.80 77.54
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on June 18, 2020
