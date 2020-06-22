Monday, June 22, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday June 22, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8928 0.8905 0.8892 0.8873 Euro 0.8935 0.8908 0.8897 0.8879
0.8068 0.8064 0.8061 0.8059 Pound Sterling 0.808 0.8071 0.8068 0.8065
106.6315 106.718 106.6593 106.4742 Japanese Yen* 107.3146 106.7806 106.7214 106.5648
0.948 0.949 0.9473 0.9446 Swiss Franc 0.9542 0.9495 0.948 0.9453
1.3919 54.4643 54.8 55.3286 Singapore Dollar 1.4001 54.8345 55.1727 55.705
7.7324 9.8387 9.8994 9.982 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7742 9.8222 9.8955 9.991
1.454 110.5072 111.1884 112.2609 Australian Dollar 1.4566 110.4638 111.1449 112.2174
9.2602 7.9344 7.9834 8.0604 Norwegian Kroner 10.0547 7.9313 7.9802 8.0572
9.0744 8.0945 8.1444 8.2317 Swedish Kroner 9.8318 8.1085 8.1412 8.2285
1.3546 56.0662 56.4118 56.9559 Canadian Dollar 1.3627 56.0441 56.3897 56.9338
76.86 76.25 76.72 77.46 Indian Rupees 75.4100 76.22 76.69 77.43
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on June 22, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.