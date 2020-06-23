Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday June 23, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8878 0.8849 0.8837 0.8817 Euro 0.8887 0.8856 0.8844 0.8824
0.8019 0.803 0.8029 0.8023 Pound Sterling 0.8031 0.8038 0.8035 0.8031
106.8537 107.0069 106.9318 106.7553 Japanese Yen* 107.5458 107.0854 106.9947 106.8172
0.9446 0.9438 0.9421 0.9393 Swiss Franc 0.9509 0.9447 0.943 0.9404
1.3908 54.6043 54.9353 55.482 Singapore Dollar 1.3992 54.5827 54.9137 55.4604
7.7323 9.7935 9.8529 9.9381 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7754 9.7771 9.849 9.9471
1.4452 110 110.6667 111.7681 Australian Dollar 1.448 109.9565 110.6232 111.7246
9.1787 7.9727 8.021 8.1008 Norwegian Kroner 9.9615 7.9695 8.0179 8.1062
8.9742 8.1525 8.2108 8.2925 Swedish Kroner 9.7167 8.1756 8.2075 8.2892
1.3499 56.2222 56.563 57.1259 Canadian Dollar 1.358 56.2 56.5407 57.1037
76.55 75.90 76.36 77.12 Indian Rupees 75.1100 75.87 76.33 77.09
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on June 23, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.