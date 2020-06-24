Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday June 24, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8834 0.9937 0.8839 0.8821 Euro 0.8842 0.9937 0.8844 0.8825
0.7986 0.7991 0.7987 0.7983 Pound Sterling 0.7998 0.7996 0.7993 0.7989
106.2796 106.6105 106.5217 106.3525 Japanese Yen* 106.9552 106.6882 106.5988 106.4432
0.9412 0.9448 0.9429 0.9403 Swiss Franc 0.9475 0.9455 0.9438 0.9412
1.384 54.6475 54.9928 55.5252 Singapore Dollar 1.3923 54.6259 54.9712 55.5036
7.7335 9.8013 9.8632 9.9587 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7687 9.7848 9.8594 9.9548
1.438 110.087 110.7826 111.8551 Australian Dollar 1.4407 110.0435 110.7391 111.8116
9.1743 7.9623 8.0126 8.0901 Norwegian Kroner 9.9588 7.9591 8.0094 8.087
8.9589 8.159 8.2194 8.2989 Swedish Kroner 9.7008 8.1733 8.2161 8.2957
1.3505 55.8529 56.2059 56.75 Canadian Dollar 1.3587 55.8309 56.1838 56.7279
76.33 75.96 76.44 77.18 Indian Rupees 74.8900 75.93 76.41 77.15
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on June 24, 2020
