Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday June 30, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8898 0.8911 0.8898 0.8876 Euro 0.8906 0.8915 0.8903 0.8882
0.8129 0.8137 0.8134 0.8129 Pound Sterling 0.814 0.8142 0.8139 0.8135
107.4257 107.5394 107.4429 107.2036 Japanese Yen* 108.1081 107.618 107.5219 107.3103
0.9487 0.9496 0.9478 0.9447 Swiss Franc 0.9549 0.9502 0.9485 0.9455
1.3902 54.1 54.4429 54.9571 Singapore Dollar 1.3987 54.0857 54.4214 54.9429
7.7323 9.7729 9.8348 9.9277 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7755 9.7577 9.831 9.9252
1.4511 111.3824 112.0882 113.1471 Australian Dollar 1.4538 111.3529 112.0441 113.1176
9.3546 7.7682 7.8174 7.8913 Norwegian Kroner 10.1769 7.7662 7.8224 7.8973
9.0118 8.0746 8.1258 8.2113 Swedish Kroner 9.765 8.0897 8.1226 8.2092
1.3622 55.2847 55.635 56.1606 Canadian Dollar 1.3702 55.2701 55.6131 56.146
76.24 75.74 76.22 76.94 Indian Rupees 74.8000 75.72 76.19 76.92
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on June 30, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.