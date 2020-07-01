Wednesday, July 01, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday July 01, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.891 0.8903 0.889 0.8867 Euro 0.8917 0.8908 0.8898 0.8876
0.8082 0.8068 0.8065 0.8061 Pound Sterling 0.8094 0.8075 0.8072 0.8066
107.3209 107.5004 107.3902 107.1657 Japanese Yen* 108 107.5635 107.4679 107.2423
0.9437 0.946 0.9442 0.9411 Swiss Franc 0.95 0.9468 0.9451 0.9421
1.3903 54.5468 54.8849 55.4101 Singapore Dollar 1.3987 54.5324 54.8705 55.3957
7.7312 9.7832 9.8439 9.9253 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7744 9.768 9.8413 9.9355
1.4476 109.8841 110.5652 111.6232 Australian Dollar 1.4505 109.8551 110.5362 111.5942
9.1623 7.9476 7.9969 8.0818 Norwegian Kroner 9.9455 7.9538 8.0031 8.0797
8.9577 8.1352 8.1944 8.2728 Swedish Kroner 9.7004 8.1593 8.1923 8.2707
1.3533 55.75 56.0956 56.6324 Canadian Dollar 1.3613 55.7353 56.0809 56.6176
76.23 75.82 76.29 77.02 Indian Rupees 74.7900 75.80 76.27 77.00
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on July 01, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.