Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Wednesday, July 08, 2020

Indicative on Tuesday July 07, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8842 0.8873 0.8859 0.8838 Euro 0.8847 0.8873 0.8861 0.8839
0.7996 0.8019 0.8015 0.801 Pound Sterling 0.8007 0.802 0.8017 0.8012
107.0698 107.7673 107.6704 107.4371 Japanese Yen* 107.7326 107.7706 107.6879 107.4402
0.94 0.9439 0.9421 0.9391 Swiss Franc 0.9462 0.9442 0.9426 0.9395
1.389 53.7143 54.0429 54.5857 Singapore Dollar 1.3969 53.6929 54.0286 54.5643
7.7354 9.7032 9.7626 9.8606 Hong Kong Dollar 7.771 9.6869 9.76 9.8568
1.4336 108.9855 109.6522 110.7536 Australian Dollar 1.4362 108.942 109.6232 110.7101
9.0649 7.9409 7.9979 8.0782 Norwegian Kroner 9.8378 7.9461 7.9958 8.0751
8.9149 8.086 8.1442 8.226 Swedish Kroner 9.658 8.109 8.1421 8.2228
1.3509 55.2941 55.6324 56.1912 Canadian Dollar 1.3589 55.2721 55.6176 56.1691
75.42 75.20 75.66 76.42 Indian Rupees 73.9800 75.17 75.64 76.39
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on July 08, 2020
