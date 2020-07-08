Wednesday, July 08, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday July 08, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8858 0.886 0.8848 0.8826 Euro 0.8865 0.8861 0.8849 0.8828
0.7986 0.7979 0.7977 0.7971 Pound Sterling 0.7997 0.7982 0.7979 0.7974
107.3974 107.4529 107.3707 107.1308 Japanese Yen* 108.0687 107.4704 107.388 107.1479
0.9397 0.9403 0.9385 0.9355 Swiss Franc 0.9459 0.9406 0.9389 0.936
1.3915 53.7571 54.1071 54.6214 Singapore Dollar 1.3995 53.7429 54.0929 54.6071
7.7342 9.711 9.7742 9.8671 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7696 9.6959 9.7716 9.8645
1.4386 109.0725 109.7826 110.8261 Australian Dollar 1.4413 109.0435 109.7536 110.7971
9.1133 7.9221 7.9737 8.0495 Norwegian Kroner 9.8933 7.92 7.9716 8.0558
8.8988 8.1187 8.1803 8.2581 Swedish Kroner 9.6364 8.1429 8.1782 8.2559
1.3522 55.3382 55.6985 56.2279 Canadian Dollar 1.3602 55.3235 55.6838 56.2132
75.64 75.26 75.75 76.47 Indian Rupees 74.2000 75.24 75.73 76.45
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on July 08, 2020
