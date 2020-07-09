Thursday, July 09, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday July 09, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8801 0.881 0.8799 0.8776 Euro 0.8807 0.8817 0.8805 0.8786
0.7916 0.7898 0.7894 0.7889 Pound Sterling 0.7927 0.7899 0.7897 0.7892
106.955 107.1632 107.055 106.8325 Japanese Yen* 107.6276 107.2274 107.1327 106.925
0.9338 0.9366 0.9349 0.932 Swiss Franc 0.9401 0.937 0.9354 0.9324
1.3865 54.1367 54.4748 55.0072 Singapore Dollar 1.3946 54.1151 54.4604 54.9856
7.7362 9.7097 9.7703 9.8658 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7717 9.6933 9.7677 9.8619
1.4292 107.5 108.1714 109.2286 Australian Dollar 1.4317 107.4571 108.1429 109.1857
9.0071 8.0309 8.0811 8.1601 Norwegian Kroner 9.7658 8.0277 8.079 8.1569
8.8285 8.1972 8.2484 8.3381 Swedish Kroner 9.5521 8.2118 8.2462 8.3348
1.3463 55.7407 56.0889 56.637 Canadian Dollar 1.3544 55.7185 56.0741 56.6148
75.66 75.25 75.72 76.46 Indian Rupees 74.2200 75.22 75.70 76.43
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on July 09, 2020
