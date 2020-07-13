Monday, July 13, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday July 13, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8832 0.883 0.8818 0.8798 Euro 0.8838 0.8838 0.8826 0.8805
0.7901 0.7936 0.7933 0.7927 Pound Sterling 0.7912 0.7937 0.7935 0.793
106.5459 107.0051 106.9165 106.6852 Japanese Yen* 107.219 107.0385 106.9495 106.7178
0.9371 0.9411 0.9395 0.9364 Swiss Franc 0.9433 0.9415 0.9399 0.937
1.3849 54.2878 54.6043 55.1079 Singapore Dollar 1.3932 54.2662 54.5827 55.0863
7.7319 9.7368 9.7935 9.8839 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7753 9.7204 9.7897 9.88
1.4328 107.8 108.4286 109.4286 Australian Dollar 1.4354 107.7571 108.3857 109.3857
9.073 7.9852 8.0317 8.1144 Norwegian Kroner 9.8426 7.9905 8.0371 8.1112
8.83 8.22 8.268 8.3533 Swedish Kroner 9.552 8.2437 8.2647 8.3501
1.3525 55.4853 55.8088 56.3235 Canadian Dollar 1.3606 55.4632 55.7868 56.3015
75.85 75.46 75.90 76.60 Indian Rupees 74.4100 75.43 75.87 76.57
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on July 13, 2020
