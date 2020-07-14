Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday July 14, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8818 0.8797 0.8785 0.8763 Euro 0.8824 0.8804 0.8793 0.8772
0.7967 0.7986 0.7983 0.7977 Pound Sterling 0.7978 0.7992 0.799 0.7985
106.8869 107.2866 107.1811 106.9589 Japanese Yen* 107.5692 107.3517 107.2586 107.0354
0.9391 0.9386 0.9369 0.9338 Swiss Franc 0.9454 0.9395 0.938 0.935
1.3901 54.446 54.7626 55.2878 Singapore Dollar 1.3982 54.4173 54.7482 55.2734
7.7365 9.7652 9.8219 9.9161 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7719 9.7474 9.8194 9.9135
1.4387 109.6812 108.7429 109.7857 Australian Dollar 1.4415 108.0571 110.2899 111.3478
9.0752 8.0085 8.0636 8.1409 Norwegian Kroner 9.843 8.0127 8.0614 8.1388
8.8123 8.262 8.31 8.3989 Swedish Kroner 9.5287 8.2757 8.3079 8.3967
1.3573 55.6471 55.9706 56.5074 Canadian Dollar 1.3655 55.6176 55.9559 56.4926
76.05 75.68 76.12 76.85 Indian Rupees 74.6100 75.64 76.10 76.83
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on July 14, 2020
