Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday July 15, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8774 0.8742 0.8731 0.8709 Euro 0.878 0.8745 0.8732 0.8712
0.7951 0.7931 0.7929 0.7922 Pound Sterling 0.7962 0.7934 0.7931 0.7925
106.963 106.8452 106.768 106.5229 Japanese Yen* 107.6479 106.8765 106.7708 106.5553
0.9376 0.938 0.9364 0.9333 Swiss Franc 0.9438 0.9384 0.9367 0.9338
1.3873 54.2374 54.5899 55.1007 Singapore Dollar 1.3957 54.2302 54.5683 55.0791
7.7355 9.7277 9.791 9.8826 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7708 9.7139 9.7871 9.8787
1.428 107.7 108.4 109.4143 Australian Dollar 1.4308 107.6857 108.3571 109.3714
8.9988 8.0717 8.1242 8.209 Norwegian Kroner 9.7516 8.0793 8.1297 8.2058
8.7503 8.312 8.366 8.4536 Swedish Kroner 9.455 8.3293 8.372 8.4503
1.3557 55.4338 55.7941 56.3162 Canadian Dollar 1.3638 55.4265 55.7721 56.2941
76.04 75.39 75.88 76.59 Indian Rupees 74.6000 75.38 75.85 76.56
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on July 15, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.