Thursday, July 16, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday July 16, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8766 0.877 0.8757 0.8738 Euro 0.8773 0.8775 0.8763 0.8742
0.796 0.7974 0.7971 0.7965 Pound Sterling 0.7972 0.798 0.7977 0.7971
106.6264 106.9616 106.8703 106.6685 Japanese Yen* 107.3013 107.0546 106.9486 106.7308
0.9425 0.9436 0.9419 0.9389 Swiss Franc 0.9488 0.9444 0.9426 0.9398
1.3887 54.2734 54.6115 55.1223 Singapore Dollar 1.3969 54.259 54.5899 55.1007
7.7342 9.7342 9.7948 9.8865 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7777 9.7191 9.791 9.8826
1.4276 107.7714 108.4429 109.4571 Australian Dollar 1.4304 107.7429 108.4 109.4143
8.9882 8.0684 8.1187 8.1947 Norwegian Kroner 9.7399 8.0663 8.1155 8.2002
8.7601 8.2901 8.3418 8.429 Swedish Kroner 9.4676 8.3062 8.3385 8.4257
1.3459 55.8815 56.2296 56.7556 Canadian Dollar 1.354 55.8667 56.2074 56.7333
75.95 75.44 75.91 76.62 Indian Rupees 74.5100 75.42 75.88 76.59
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on July 16, 2020
