Friday, July 17, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday July 17, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8783 0.8756 0.8745 0.8724 Euro 0.879 0.8764 0.8753 0.8733
0.7957 0.7968 0.7966 0.796 Pound Sterling 0.7968 0.7972 0.797 0.7964
106.9043 107.1469 107.054 106.8344 Japanese Yen* 107.5889 107.21 107.1317 106.912
0.942 0.9419 0.9403 0.9372 Swiss Franc 0.9483 0.9425 0.941 0.9379
1.3878 54.1439 54.482 54.9928 Singapore Dollar 1.3962 54.1295 54.4676 54.9712
7.7339 9.711 9.7716 9.8632 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7774 9.6959 9.769 9.8594
1.4296 107.5143 108.1857 109.2 Australian Dollar 1.4322 107.4857 108.1571 109.1571
8.9575 8.1012 8.1518 8.2282 Norwegian Kroner 9.704 8.1078 8.1584 8.2338
8.7408 8.3068 8.368 8.4464 Swedish Kroner 9.4454 8.3322 8.3657 8.4431
1.3539 55.3382 55.6838 56.2059 Canadian Dollar 1.3619 55.3235 55.6691 56.1838
75.87 75.26 75.73 76.44 Indian Rupees 74.4300 75.24 75.71 76.41
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on July 17, 2020
