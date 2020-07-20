Monday, July 20, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday July 20, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8752 0.8728 0.8717 0.8697 Euro 0.8758 0.8734 0.8724 0.8703
0.7984 0.7945 0.7944 0.7937 Pound Sterling 0.7994 0.7951 0.7949 0.7943
107.0156 107.2162 107.1388 106.9038 Japanese Yen* 107.6901 107.2948 107.2178 107.0116
0.9363 0.9395 0.938 0.9349 Swiss Franc 0.9424 0.9397 0.9381 0.9352
1.3877 54.0863 54.4173 54.9209 Singapore Dollar 1.3959 54.0719 54.3957 54.8993
7.7362 9.7006 9.76 9.8503 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7717 9.6856 9.7561 9.8465
1.4305 107.4 108.0571 109.0571 Australian Dollar 1.4331 107.3714 108.0143 109.0143
8.9222 8.1188 8.1685 8.2441 Norwegian Kroner 9.6641 8.1166 8.1652 8.2408
8.6866 8.3533 8.4044 8.4917 Swedish Kroner 9.3831 8.3697 8.4011 8.4789
1.3542 55.2794 55.6176 56.1324 Canadian Dollar 1.3623 55.2647 55.5956 56.1103
75.66 75.18 75.64 76.34 Indian Rupees 74.2200 75.16 75.61 76.31
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on July 20, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.