Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday July 21, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8746 0.8748 0.8736 0.8716 Euro 0.8753 0.8754 0.8743 0.8722
0.79 0.7888 0.7886 0.788 Pound Sterling 0.7911 0.7895 0.7893 0.7888
107.0061 107.3104 107.2159 107.0215 Japanese Yen* 107.6968 107.3904 107.2952 107.1147
0.9363 0.939 0.9374 0.9344 Swiss Franc 0.9426 0.94 0.9383 0.9353
1.3875 53.964 54.3022 54.8273 Singapore Dollar 1.3958 53.9424 54.2806 54.8058
7.7305 9.6787 9.7394 9.8335 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7752 9.6624 9.7355 9.8297
1.4228 105.6479 106.3099 107.338 Australian Dollar 1.4254 105.6056 106.2676 107.2958
8.6525 8.1533 8.2043 8.2927 Norwegian Kroner 9.346 8.1589 8.21 8.2894
9.3494 8.3717 8.4241 8.5151 Swedish Kroner 10.1816 8.387 8.4208 8.5022
1.3471 55.563 55.9111 56.4519 Canadian Dollar 1.3552 55.5407 55.8889 56.4296
75.45 75.01 75.48 76.21 Indian Rupees 74.0200 74.98 75.45 76.18
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on July 21, 2020
