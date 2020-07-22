Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday July 22, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8667 0.8673 0.8662 0.864 Euro 0.8674 0.8675 0.8664 0.8644
0.786 0.7911 0.7909 0.7902 Pound Sterling 0.7871 0.7912 0.791 0.7905
106.5488 107.0358 106.9708 106.7376 Japanese Yen* 107.2413 107.0694 107.0051 106.7854
0.9295 0.9335 0.932 0.929 Swiss Franc 0.9358 0.9337 0.9321 0.9292
1.3802 53.9568 54.3165 54.8201 Singapore Dollar 1.3883 54.3261 54.2878 54.7986
7.7341 9.6774 9.7419 9.8323 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7708 9.6611 9.7368 9.8284
1.3991 105.6338 106.338 107.3239 Australian Dollar 1.4017 105.5915 106.2817 107.2817
8.8208 8.1788 8.2334 8.3097 Norwegian Kroner 9.5478 8.1756 8.229 8.3064
8.5797 8.427 8.4831 8.5618 Swedish Kroner 9.2607 8.4426 8.4787 8.5584
1.3404 55.5556 55.9259 56.4444 Canadian Dollar 1.3485 55.5333 55.8963 56.4222
75.33 75.00 75.50 76.20 Indian Rupees 73.9000 74.97 75.46 76.17
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on July 22, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.