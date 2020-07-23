Thursday, July 23, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday July 23, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8637 0.8617 0.8606 0.8586 Euro 0.8642 0.8625 0.8614 0.8593
0.7847 0.7858 0.7856 0.7849 Pound Sterling 0.7857 0.7864 0.7861 0.7855
106.8907 107.0501 106.9566 106.7367 Japanese Yen* 107.5636 107.1449 107.0506 106.8293
0.9256 0.9264 0.9248 0.9219 Swiss Franc 0.9317 0.9274 0.9258 0.9228
1.38 54.3551 54.7029 55.2246 Singapore Dollar 1.388 54.3333 54.6812 55.2029
7.7323 9.6787 9.7406 9.8335 Hong Kong Dollar 7.776 9.6624 9.7368 9.8297
1.3969 105.6479 106.3239 107.338 Australian Dollar 1.3992 105.6056 106.2817 107.2958
8.7867 8.2068 8.2593 8.3472 Norwegian Kroner 9.5051 8.2125 8.2651 8.3439
8.5186 8.4757 8.5299 8.621 Swedish Kroner 9.1863 8.4915 8.5266 8.6176
1.3358 55.9776 56.3358 56.8731 Canadian Dollar 1.3438 55.9552 56.3134 56.8507
75.39 75.01 75.49 76.21 Indian Rupees 73.9500 74.98 75.46 76.18
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on July 23, 2020
