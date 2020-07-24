Friday, July 24, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday July 24, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.862 0.8612 0.8601 0.8581 Euro 0.8626 0.8619 0.8608 0.8588
0.7851 0.7846 0.7844 0.7838 Pound Sterling 0.7862 0.7852 0.7849 0.7844
106.1588 106.2261 106.1394 105.9314 Japanese Yen* 106.8365 106.3191 106.2465 106.0362
0.9219 0.9236 0.9221 0.9191 Swiss Franc 0.9281 0.9243 0.9227 0.9199
1.3821 54.0072 54.3525 54.8633 Singapore Dollar 1.3903 53.9856 54.3309 54.8489
7.7372 9.6865 9.7484 9.84 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7728 9.6701 9.7445 9.8374
1.4096 105.7324 106.4085 107.4085 Australian Dollar 1.412 105.6901 106.3662 107.3803
8.8919 8.1421 8.1941 8.2801 Norwegian Kroner 9.6278 8.1477 8.1998 8.278
8.56 8.4729 8.5367 8.6169 Swedish Kroner 9.2326 8.4887 8.5333 8.6147
1.3376 56.0224 56.3806 56.9104 Canadian Dollar 1.3457 56 56.3582 56.8955
75.67 75.07 75.55 76.26 Indian Rupees 74.2300 75.04 75.52 76.24
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on July 24, 2020
