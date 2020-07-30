Thursday, July 30, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday July 30, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8495 0.85 0.8489 0.847 Euro 0.85 0.8502 0.8491 0.8472
0.7702 0.7686 0.7684 0.7679 Pound Sterling 0.7712 0.7692 0.769 0.7684
104.7989 104.9483 104.8571 104.6515 Japanese Yen* 105.4639 105.0084 104.9173 104.7253
0.9099 0.9126 0.911 0.9082 Swiss Franc 0.916 0.9135 0.912 0.9091
1.3721 54.4058 54.7536 55.2681 Singapore Dollar 1.3803 54.7883 54.7319 55.2464
7.7339 9.6877 9.7497 9.8413 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7694 9.6852 9.7458 9.8374
1.3923 104.2778 104.9444 105.9306 Australian Dollar 1.3948 104.25 104.9028 105.8889
8.7657 8.2415 8.2942 8.3721 Norwegian Kroner 9.4783 8.2484 8.3 8.378
8.4519 8.561 8.6157 8.7066 Swedish Kroner 9.1057 8.5783 8.6221 8.7032
1.3305 56.0299 56.3881 56.9179 Canadian Dollar 1.3384 56.0149 56.3657 56.8955
75.56 75.08 75.56 76.27 Indian Rupees 74.1200 75.06 75.53 76.24
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on July 30, 2020

