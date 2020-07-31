Friday, July 31, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday July 31, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.841 0.843 0.8419 0.84 Euro 0.8417 0.8431 0.8421 0.8403
0.7619 0.7612 0.7609 0.7604 Pound Sterling 0.7629 0.7613 0.7611 0.7607
103.9978 104.6431 104.5549 104.3526 Japanese Yen* 104.6669 104.6596 104.5858 104.3967
0.904 0.9071 0.9055 0.9028 Swiss Franc 0.9101 0.9075 0.9059 0.9033
1.3664 54.781 55.1241 55.6496 Singapore Dollar 1.3749 54.7591 55.1022 55.635
7.7374 9.6839 9.7445 9.8374 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7742 9.68 9.7406 9.8348
1.3847 104.2361 104.8889 105.8889 Australian Dollar 1.3873 104.1944 104.8472 105.8611
8.7315 8.2745 8.3264 8.4057 Norwegian Kroner 9.4401 8.2712 8.323 8.4035
8.3636 8.6463 8.7005 8.7935 Swedish Kroner 9.0036 8.6628 8.697 8.7912
1.3388 56.0075 56.3582 56.8955 Canadian Dollar 1.3469 55.9851 56.3358 56.8806
75.44 75.05 75.52 76.24 Indian Rupees 74.0100 75.02 75.49 76.22
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on July 31, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.