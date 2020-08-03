Monday, August 03, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday August 03, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8492 0.8478 0.8468 0.8449 Euro 0.8497 0.8485 0.8475 0.8456
0.7637 0.7636 0.7633 0.7628 Pound Sterling 0.7646 0.764 0.7638 0.7633
105.5416 105.3751 105.2836 105.1004 Japanese Yen* 106.2151 105.4512 105.387 105.1893
0.9123 0.9133 0.9117 0.909 Swiss Franc 0.9184 0.9142 0.9128 0.9101
1.3717 54.5507 54.8696 55.3986 Singapore Dollar 1.3799 54.529 54.8623 55.3768
7.7311 9.7135 9.7703 9.8645 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7746 9.7097 9.769 9.8606
1.3986 106.0282 106.6479 107.6761 Australian Dollar 1.401 105.9859 106.6338 107.6338
8.7816 8.2273 8.2754 8.3552 Norwegian Kroner 9.4968 8.233 8.2834 8.3611
8.4386 8.5838 8.634 8.7272 Swedish Kroner 9.0895 8.6 8.6328 8.7138
1.3361 56.1791 56.5075 57.0522 Canadian Dollar 1.3441 56.1567 56.5 57.0299
75.61 75.28 75.72 76.45 Indian Rupees 74.1700 75.25 75.71 76.42
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 03, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.