Wednesday, August 05, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday August 05, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8464 0.844 0.843 0.8412 Euro 0.8469 0.8447 0.8437 0.8419
0.7635 0.7634 0.7632 0.7628 Pound Sterling 0.7645 0.764 0.7639 0.7635
105.3079 105.8575 105.7746 105.5863 Japanese Yen* 105.974 105.9346 105.8651 105.6763
0.9094 0.9097 0.9082 0.9056 Swiss Franc 0.9155 0.9098 0.9084 0.9058
1.3674 54.8759 55.219 55.7372 Singapore Dollar 1.3754 54.854 55.2044 55.7153
7.7369 9.7006 9.7613 9.8529 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7725 9.6843 9.7587 9.849
1.3895 104.4167 105.0694 106.0556 Australian Dollar 1.392 104.375 105.0417 106.0139
8.6985 8.3348 8.3869 8.4656 Norwegian Kroner 9.398 8.3315 8.3847 8.4717
8.3803 8.6613 8.7154 8.8074 Swedish Kroner 9.0207 8.6778 8.7131 8.8039
1.324 56.5263 56.8797 57.4135 Canadian Dollar 1.332 56.9318 57.2955 57.8258
75.59 75.18 75.65 76.36 Indian Rupees 74.1500 75.15 75.63 76.33
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on August 05, 2020
