Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday August 06, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8421 0.8416 0.8406 0.8387 Euro 0.8428 0.8422 0.8412 0.8395
0.7614 0.7583 0.7582 0.7578 Pound Sterling 0.7624 0.759 0.7589 0.7585
105.239 105.4433 105.3636 105.1667 Japanese Yen* 105.9177 105.5189 105.4393 105.2552
0.9055 0.9059 0.9044 0.9017 Swiss Franc 0.9117 0.9068 0.9055 0.9029
1.3658 54.8613 55.2044 55.7153 Singapore Dollar 1.374 54.8467 55.1825 55.7007
7.7308 9.6981 9.7587 9.849 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7673 9.6955 9.7548 9.8465
1.3879 104.3889 105.0417 106.0139 Australian Dollar 1.3905 104.3611 105 105.9861
8.632 8.379 8.4314 8.5095 Norwegian Kroner 9.3208 8.3862 8.4375 8.5167
8.3736 8.649 8.7031 8.7938 Swedish Kroner 9.0146 8.6667 8.6997 8.7915
1.3221 56.5113 56.8647 57.391 Canadian Dollar 1.3301 56.4962 56.8421 57.3759
75.53 75.16 75.63 76.33 Indian Rupees 74.1000 75.14 75.60 76.31
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 06, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.