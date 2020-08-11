Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday August 11, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8509 0.8491 0.848 0.846 Euro 0.8515 0.8499 0.8489 0.8468
0.764 0.7645 0.7643 0.7638 Pound Sterling 0.765 0.7651 0.7649 0.7644
105.7687 106.2155 106.1164 105.9208 Japanese Yen* 106.4493 106.2934 106.1937 105.9969
0.9126 0.914 0.9125 0.9095 Swiss Franc 0.9188 0.915 0.9133 0.9106
1.3687 54.7591 55.0876 55.6277 Singapore Dollar 1.377 54.7372 55.0657 55.6058
7.7318 9.68 9.7255 9.8335 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7683 9.6761 9.7342 9.8297
1.3901 104.1944 104.8194 105.8472 Australian Dollar 1.3928 104.1528 104.7778 105.8056
8.6728 8.3541 8.4136 8.4961 Norwegian Kroner 9.3692 8.3601 8.4103 8.4928
8.4308 8.6032 8.6548 8.7497 Swedish Kroner 9.0821 8.6195 8.6514 8.7362
1.3283 56.406 56.7444 57.3008 Canadian Dollar 1.3363 56.3835 56.7218 57.2782
75.54 75.02 75.47 76.21 Indian Rupees 74.1100 74.99 75.44 76.18
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 11, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.