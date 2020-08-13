Thursday, August 13, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday August 13, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8474 0.844 0.843 0.841 Euro 0.848 0.8442 0.8432 0.8414
0.7661 0.7642 0.764 0.7635 Pound Sterling 0.7672 0.7643 0.7642 0.7637
106.4825 106.7691 106.693 106.4759 Japanese Yen* 107.1707 106.7719 106.6959 106.4935
0.9085 0.9086 0.9072 0.9044 Swiss Franc 0.9146 0.909 0.9075 0.9048
1.3686 54.8029 55.1533 55.6861 Singapore Dollar 1.3769 54.781 55.1314 55.6642
7.7339 9.6877 9.7371 9.8439 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7704 9.6714 9.7458 9.84
1.3941 104.2778 104.9444 105.9583 Australian Dollar 1.3966 104.2361 104.9028 105.9167
8.5766 8.436 8.4994 8.5816 Norwegian Kroner 9.2547 8.4421 8.4961 8.5782
8.3769 8.6498 8.7051 8.7993 Swedish Kroner 9.0182 8.6663 8.7116 8.7958
1.3201 56.8788 57.2424 57.7955 Canadian Dollar 1.328 56.8561 57.2197 57.7727
75.56 75.08 75.56 76.29 Indian Rupees 74.1300 75.05 75.53 76.26
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on August 13, 2020
