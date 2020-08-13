Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Office buzz
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
|Indicative on Thursday August 13, 2020
|IMPORT
|EXPORT
|Spot
|1month
|3months
|6months
|Currency
|Spot
|1month
|3months
|6months
|0.8474
|0.844
|0.843
|0.841
|Euro
|0.848
|0.8442
|0.8432
|0.8414
|0.7661
|0.7642
|0.764
|0.7635
|Pound Sterling
|0.7672
|0.7643
|0.7642
|0.7637
|106.4825
|106.7691
|106.693
|106.4759
|Japanese Yen*
|107.1707
|106.7719
|106.6959
|106.4935
|0.9085
|0.9086
|0.9072
|0.9044
|Swiss Franc
|0.9146
|0.909
|0.9075
|0.9048
|1.3686
|54.8029
|55.1533
|55.6861
|Singapore Dollar
|1.3769
|54.781
|55.1314
|55.6642
|7.7339
|9.6877
|9.7371
|9.8439
|Hong Kong Dollar
|7.7704
|9.6714
|9.7458
|9.84
|1.3941
|104.2778
|104.9444
|105.9583
|Australian Dollar
|1.3966
|104.2361
|104.9028
|105.9167
|8.5766
|8.436
|8.4994
|8.5816
|Norwegian Kroner
|9.2547
|8.4421
|8.4961
|8.5782
|8.3769
|8.6498
|8.7051
|8.7993
|Swedish Kroner
|9.0182
|8.6663
|8.7116
|8.7958
|1.3201
|56.8788
|57.2424
|57.7955
|Canadian Dollar
|1.328
|56.8561
|57.2197
|57.7727
|75.56
|75.08
|75.56
|76.29
|Indian Rupees
|74.1300
|75.05
|75.53
|76.26
|Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
