Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday August 14, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8466 0.8464 0.8453 0.8434 Euro 0.8471 0.8464 0.8453 0.8435
0.7657 0.7638 0.7636 0.7631 Pound Sterling 0.7666 0.7639 0.7637 0.7633
106.5914 106.6572 106.5671 106.3519 Japanese Yen* 107.269 106.6752 106.5849 106.3842
0.9075 0.91 0.9085 0.9057 Swiss Franc 0.9136 0.9103 0.9089 0.9062
1.3691 54.8467 55.1971 55.7299 Singapore Dollar 1.3772 54.8248 55.1752 55.708
7.7377 9.6955 9.7574 9.8516 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7733 9.6916 9.7535 9.8477
1.3972 105.831 106.507 107.5352 Australian Dollar 1.3998 105.7887 106.4648 107.493
8.6014 8.4143 8.4681 8.5498 Norwegian Kroner 9.2832 8.411 8.4647 8.5561
8.3911 8.6269 8.682 8.7658 Swedish Kroner 9.0341 8.6433 8.6785 8.7623
1.3182 56.9242 57.2879 57.8409 Canadian Dollar 1.3259 56.9015 57.2652 57.8182
75.52 75.14 75.62 76.35 Indian Rupees 74.0800 75.11 75.59 76.32
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on August 14, 2020
TOPICS
