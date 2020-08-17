Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday August 17, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8436 0.8434 0.8424 0.8405 Euro 0.8442 0.8436 0.8425 0.8407
0.7636 0.7629 0.7627 0.7622 Pound Sterling 0.7645 0.7631 0.7629 0.7625
106.2746 106.3252 106.2684 106.0669 Japanese Yen* 106.9418 106.3429 106.286 106.0842
0.9066 0.907 0.9055 0.9029 Swiss Franc 0.9127 0.9073 0.9058 0.9031
1.3663 54.8467 55.1898 55.7664 Singapore Dollar 1.3745 54.8248 55.1679 55.7445
7.7318 9.6955 9.7561 9.8581 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7673 9.6916 9.7523 9.8542
1.3912 104.3611 105.0139 106.1111 Australian Dollar 1.3936 104.3194 104.9722 106.0694
8.5549 8.4617 8.5242 8.6036 Norwegian Kroner 9.2279 8.4679 8.5209 8.6099
8.384 8.6467 8.7008 8.8018 Swedish Kroner 9.0256 8.6632 8.6974 8.7984
1.3209 56.9242 57.2803 57.8788 Canadian Dollar 1.3287 56.9015 57.2576 57.8561
75.54 75.14 75.61 76.40 Indian Rupees 74.1000 75.11 75.58 76.37
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on August 17, 2020
