Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday August 18, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8409 0.8406 0.8396 0.8377 Euro 0.8415 0.8409 0.8398 0.8379
0.7612 0.7602 0.76 0.7595 Pound Sterling 0.7622 0.7602 0.7599 0.7596
105.3439 105.6933 105.6395 105.4334 Japanese Yen* 106.0263 105.7389 105.6715 105.4649
0.9021 0.9063 0.9048 0.9021 Swiss Franc 0.9083 0.9064 0.9049 0.9021
1.3636 54.7445 55.5074 56.0735 Singapore Dollar 1.3719 55.1397 55.4853 56.0515
7.7357 9.6774 9.7406 9.84 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7723 9.6761 9.7368 9.8361
1.3825 104.1667 104.8472 105.9167 Australian Dollar 1.385 104.1528 104.8056 105.875
8.5311 8.4938 8.5493 8.6365 Norwegian Kroner 9.2012 8.4926 8.5459 8.6331
8.3889 8.6406 8.697 8.7958 Swedish Kroner 9.0329 8.6594 8.6935 8.7924
1.3144 56.8182 57.1894 57.7727 Canadian Dollar 1.3224 56.8106 57.1667 57.75
75.50 75.00 75.49 76.26 Indian Rupees 74.0700 74.99 75.46 76.23
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 18, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.