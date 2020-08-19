Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday August 19, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8381 0.8371 0.836 0.8341 Euro 0.8387 0.8372 0.8361 0.8344
0.7552 0.7557 0.7555 0.7549 Pound Sterling 0.7562 0.7557 0.7555 0.7551
105.2632 105.3171 105.2485 105.0495 Japanese Yen* 105.9439 105.3045 105.2507 105.0654
0.9008 0.9021 0.9004 0.8977 Swiss Franc 0.9069 0.9022 0.9007 0.8981
1.3617 55.1985 55.5882 56.1397 Singapore Dollar 1.3701 55.1765 55.5662 56.125
7.7333 9.6865 9.7548 9.8516 Hong Kong Dollar 7.77 9.6826 9.751 9.849
1.3799 102.8356 103.5616 104.589 Australian Dollar 1.3824 102.7945 103.5205 104.5616
8.5006 8.4921 8.5617 8.6467 Norwegian Kroner 9.166 8.4983 8.5583 8.6444
8.3223 8.6887 8.75 8.847 Swedish Kroner 8.9552 8.7053 8.7567 8.8447
1.312 56.8712 57.2727 58.2824 Canadian Dollar 1.32 57.2824 57.687 58.2672
75.40 75.07 75.60 76.35 Indian Rupees 73.9700 75.04 75.57 76.33
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on August 19, 2020
