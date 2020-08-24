Monday, August 24, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday August 24, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8479 0.846 0.8449 0.8432 Euro 0.8485 0.8468 0.8457 0.8439
0.7639 0.7633 0.7631 0.7627 Pound Sterling 0.7648 0.764 0.7637 0.7633
105.5579 105.9083 105.8226 105.643 Japanese Yen* 106.2321 105.9861 105.9147 105.7338
0.9095 0.9101 0.9085 0.9059 Swiss Franc 0.9155 0.9109 0.9093 0.9068
1.3674 54.4307 54.7883 55.3431 Singapore Dollar 1.3754 54.4088 54.7664 55.3212
7.7369 9.6219 9.6852 9.7832 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7725 9.6057 9.6813 9.7794
1.3936 103.5694 104.25 105.3056 Australian Dollar 1.3959 103.5278 104.2083 105.2639
8.7387 8.304 8.3586 8.4432 Norwegian Kroner 9.4459 8.3099 8.3645 8.4493
8.522 8.5223 8.5783 8.6651 Swedish Kroner 9.1884 8.5286 8.5749 8.6716
1.3126 56.4924 56.8636 57.4394 Canadian Dollar 1.3203 56.4697 56.8409 57.4167
75.59 74.57 75.06 75.82 Indian Rupees 74.1500 74.54 75.03 75.79
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 24, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.