Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday August 25, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8465 0.8452 0.8441 0.8422 Euro 0.8471 0.8457 0.8447 0.8431
0.7626 0.762 0.7618 0.7613 Pound Sterling 0.7636 0.7626 0.7624 0.7619
105.6817 106.5134 106.4379 106.2491 Japanese Yen* 106.3494 106.5923 106.5162 106.3263
0.9084 0.9087 0.9073 0.9046 Swiss Franc 0.9144 0.9096 0.9081 0.9054
1.3656 54.4307 54.7883 55.3504 Singapore Dollar 1.3739 54.4088 54.7664 55.3285
7.7358 9.6219 9.6852 9.7845 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7727 9.6057 9.6813 9.7806
1.392 103.5694 104.25 105.3194 Australian Dollar 1.3945 103.5278 104.2083 105.2778
8.6062 8.3505 8.4054 8.4916 Norwegian Kroner 9.2958 8.3471 8.402 8.4978
8.4319 8.532 8.5881 8.6861 Swedish Kroner 9.089 8.5482 8.5945 8.6827
1.3186 56.4924 56.8636 57.447 Canadian Dollar 1.3265 56.4697 56.8409 57.4242
74.96 74.57 75.06 75.83 Indian Rupees 73.5300 74.54 75.03 75.80
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on August 25, 2020
