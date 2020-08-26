Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday August 26, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8464 0.8456 0.8446 0.8426 Euro 0.847 0.8463 0.8452 0.8435
0.761 0.7603 0.7602 0.7597 Pound Sterling 0.762 0.761 0.7609 0.7605
106.1297 106.2268 106.1536 105.9522 Japanese Yen* 106.8119 106.3204 106.2465 106.0576
0.9062 0.9085 0.9068 0.9041 Swiss Franc 0.9123 0.9093 0.9078 0.9052
1.3648 54.4161 54.7737 55.3504 Singapore Dollar 1.373 54.3942 54.7518 55.3358
7.7368 9.6194 9.6826 9.7845 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7738 9.6031 9.6787 9.7819
1.3881 103.5417 104.2222 105.3194 Australian Dollar 1.3904 103.5 104.1806 105.2917
9.7111 8.3389 8.3937 8.4821 Norwegian Kroner 10.6272 8.3356 8.3904 8.4799
9.29 8.5103 8.5662 8.6663 Swedish Kroner 10.1155 8.5166 8.5628 8.6541
1.313 56.4773 56.8485 57.447 Canadian Dollar 1.3208 56.4545 56.8258 57.4318
74.97 74.55 75.04 75.83 Indian Rupees 73.5400 74.52 75.01 75.81
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on August 26, 2020
