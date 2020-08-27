Thursday, August 27, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday August 27, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.845 0.845 0.8438 0.842 Euro 0.8455 0.8451 0.844 0.8421
0.7568 0.7565 0.756 0.7555 Pound Sterling 0.7578 0.7566 0.7562 0.7558
105.6447 105.9059 105.8222 105.6257 Japanese Yen* 106.3258 105.9084 105.8239 105.6429
0.9049 0.9068 0.9054 0.9023 Swiss Franc 0.911 0.9072 0.9057 0.9033
1.3621 54.0584 54.3942 54.9562 Singapore Dollar 1.3702 54.0365 54.3796 54.9343
7.7371 9.5561 9.6155 9.7148 Hong Kong Dollar 7.774 9.5399 9.6129 9.711
1.3796 101.4521 102.0822 103.137 Australian Dollar 1.382 101.411 103.4722 103.0959
8.6463 8.3027 8.3543 8.4406 Norwegian Kroner 9.3426 8.2993 8.352 8.4467
8.4707 8.4834 8.5361 8.6342 Swedish Kroner 9.134 8.4994 8.5338 8.6307
1.3102 56.1061 56.4545 57.0379 Canadian Dollar 1.3182 56.5115 56.8702 57.4504
75.05 74.06 74.52 75.29 Indian Rupees 73.6200 74.03 74.50 75.26
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on August 27, 2020
