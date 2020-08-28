Friday, August 28, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday August 28, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8429 0.8406 0.8395 0.8377 Euro 0.8437 0.8409 0.8397 0.8379
0.7546 0.7518 0.7518 0.7513 Pound Sterling 0.7557 0.7525 0.7525 0.752
106.4705 105.4418 105.3597 105.1693 Japanese Yen* 107.1669 105.4736 105.3912 105.1862
0.9034 0.9039 0.9022 0.8994 Swiss Franc 0.9096 0.9042 0.9025 0.9
1.3605 54.1397 54.4926 55.0515 Singapore Dollar 1.3688 54.125 54.4779 55.0294
7.7324 9.5006 9.5626 9.6606 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7705 9.4858 9.56 9.6568
1.37 100.863 101.5205 102.5616 Australian Dollar 1.3726 100.8356 101.4932 102.5205
8.5384 8.3766 8.4312 8.5176 Norwegian Kroner 9.2207 8.3743 8.4289 8.5142
8.3847 8.5319 8.5875 8.6756 Swedish Kroner 9.0383 8.5394 8.5852 8.6721
1.3061 56.2061 56.5725 57.1527 Canadian Dollar 1.3139 56.1908 56.5573 57.1298
74.54 73.63 74.11 74.87 Indian Rupees 73.1200 73.61 74.09 74.84
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on August 28, 2020
