Monday, August 31, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday August 31, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.84 0.8384 0.8374 0.8354 Euro 0.8406 0.8386 0.8376 0.8359
0.7492 0.7507 0.7505 0.75 Pound Sterling 0.7502 0.7509 0.7507 0.7502
105.3523 105.8461 105.7785 105.5712 Japanese Yen* 106.0327 105.8638 105.7961 105.6033
0.9014 0.9035 0.9021 0.8993 Swiss Franc 0.9074 0.9039 0.9025 0.8998
1.3555 54.3162 54.6471 55.1765 Singapore Dollar 1.3634 54.2941 54.625 55.1544
7.7335 9.5316 9.5897 9.6826 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7719 9.5155 9.5858 9.6787
1.358 99.8243 100.4324 101.4054 Australian Dollar 1.3604 99.7838 100.3919 101.3649
8.4198 8.423 8.4743 8.5564 Norwegian Kroner 9.0851 8.4196 8.4709 8.5628
8.2971 8.5498 8.6019 8.6952 Swedish Kroner 8.9397 8.5661 8.5984 8.6918
1.3037 56.3893 56.7328 57.2824 Canadian Dollar 1.3117 56.3664 56.7099 57.2595
74.01 73.87 74.32 75.04 Indian Rupees 72.5900 73.84 74.29 75.01
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on August 31, 2020
