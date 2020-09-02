Wednesday, September 02, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday September 02, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8399 0.8408 0.8398 0.8378 Euro 0.8405 0.8416 0.8405 0.8387
0.7472 0.7475 0.7474 0.7468 Pound Sterling 0.7481 0.7482 0.7479 0.7475
105.745 106.0185 105.9474 105.7528 Japanese Yen* 106.4246 106.0356 105.9508 105.7703
0.9079 0.9088 0.9074 0.9046 Swiss Franc 0.9139 0.9098 0.9082 0.9056
1.3571 53.8824 54.2279 54.7426 Singapore Dollar 1.3653 53.8676 54.1985 54.7206
7.7369 9.4555 9.5161 9.6065 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7672 9.4407 9.511 9.6026
1.3576 100.3836 101.0274 101.9863 Australian Dollar 1.3599 99 100.9726 101.9452
8.4548 8.3558 8.4189 8.4989 Norwegian Kroner 9.1286 8.363 8.4144 8.4954
8.3685 8.4424 8.4965 8.5871 Swedish Kroner 9.0262 8.4596 8.4919 8.5836
1.302 55.9389 56.2977 56.8321 Canadian Dollar 1.31 55.9237 56.2672 56.8092
73.81 73.28 73.75 74.45 Indian Rupees 72.3900 73.26 73.71 74.42
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on September 02, 2020
